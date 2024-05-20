WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Laryea Kingston not under pressure to succeed - Henry Asante Twum

Entertainment of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated that Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, is not facing any pressure to win the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.



Ghana's U-17 team had a remarkable start to their campaign with a convincing 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Their next group game is against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, and a win in this match will secure their qualification for the semifinals. Asante Twum expressed his optimism about the team's performance, stating that they are on the right track and hoping for a win in the semifinals to secure their place in the African continent.



The winner of the WAFU Zone B Championship will earn a spot in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations next year.



The Black Starlets' last appearance in the AFCON was in 2017, where they finished as runners-up. Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars winger, served as an assistant coach for the team before being appointed as the head coach in April 2024.



Asante Twum emphasized that the main objective for Kingston is to build a strong team and qualify for major competitions, and there is no pressure on him to succeed. He expressed confidence in Kingston's abilities and track record as a top-quality manager.