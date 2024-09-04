Wahalla! Spaceboy7 releases debut single

Music of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rising Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Spaceboy7 has released his debut single for 2024 titled Wahalla.



Born Kow Annan Otabil but trading in showbiz circles as Spaceboy7, winneba's rising star Spaceboy debuts 2024 with this latest single under new management and a fresh start.



"Growing up my major musical influences have been a roller coaster as I mostly listened to



varying sounds...Being able to interpolate such differences in my music now feels refreshing for me", said the young singer who is seeing his second year in active music.



'Wahalla' is an afro-fused single of old and modern variations that epitomizes the great and soothing vocals of Spaceboy.



He believes with management now prioritizing his growth, his dream of taking center stage in mainstream music dominance is near realization.



Wahala, which he regards as a true life-inspired single us out and available across digital music platforms in the link below



