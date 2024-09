Entertainment of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Reuters

Walt Disney Animation Studios appointed Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer, succeeding Jennifer Lee.



Bush, known for hits like "Encanto" and "Zootopia," will lead the studio's creative direction.



Lee will focus on directing "Frozen 3" and co-writing "Frozen 4," while Bush continues work on "Zootopia 2" and "Moana 2."