Wanlov Da Kubolor condemns Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill as unjust and hypocritical

Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian musician and activist, Wanlov Da Kubolor, has strongly criticized Ghana's parliament for passing the anti-LGBTQ bill, denouncing it as deeply unfair and driven by prejudice and narrow-mindedness.



In an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Wanlov Da Kubolor expressed his disappointment with the imposition of prison terms solely based on an individual's sexual orientation. He argued that such punitive measures lack justification and highlight the hypocrisy of singling out homosexuality while turning a blind eye to other morally objectionable behaviors.



"If the premise of the bill is morality, then there are other equally immoral acts affecting the country that should elicit similar responses, not just homosexuality," Wanlov Da Kubolor emphasized.



He urged for consistency in applying moral standards, suggesting that if homosexuality is condemned due to religious and cultural beliefs, then other behaviors should be treated similarly.



"If we denounce homosexuality on religious grounds, then we should also condemn other immoral behaviors like adultery, smoking, and drunkenness, which are also prevalent," he asserted.



Wanlov Da Kubolor advocated for a more inclusive and empathetic approach towards individuals with diverse sexual orientations, emphasizing that differences in sexuality should not be criminalized or punished as they do not harm third parties.



The passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill has drawn criticism from various human rights organizations and foreign governments, including the US Embassy in Ghana, which has urged the government to uphold its commitments to human rights and equality for all citizens.



