Want to drift but don't have the skills? Let Ford do it for you

The Mustang Mach-E's RallySport mode will get you going sideways like a pro in minutes.



Want to slide a hatchback around like a rally driver but lack the requisite skills and odd willingness to wind up upside down in a muddy ditch?



Go buy a Mustang Mach-E Rally.



Then you can easily get all of the sideways slidey fun you need with no skill necessary and much of the danger removed.



While EVs tend to focus on fuel economy or acceleration, the ability to provide a precise amount of torque and power to each wheel opens up a wide range of possibilities. One of these possibilities involves getting the back of a car to slide while still staying in control of it. Ford’s test drivers have put years of experience and hundreds of hours of testing into “RallySport mode.” I got to test it out briefly at Monticello’s dirt track.