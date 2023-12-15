Watch Akrobeto’s English-read speech at a school that got everyone laughing uncontrollably

Entertainment of Friday, 15 December 2023

Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto got people laughing uncontrollably when he delivered a speech at North Hills International School during their Carol Service.



Before Akrobeto began to speak, he asked the audience to choose the language they wanted him to speak between English and Twi of which the audience opted for English.



While delivering the speech, Akrobeto advised parents and other individuals who were present at the occasion to enrol their children in North Hills International School because of the academic excellence the institution has chalked.



Akrobeto took the opportunity to elaborate on the essence of education and how it can help impact positively the lives of people.



The way and manner Akrobeto spoke in English caused the audience to burst into uncontrollable laughter.



