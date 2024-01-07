Watch Chef Faila's emotional reaction when Lordina Mahama visited her

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian woman seeking to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon – cook-a-thon – continues to receive support from Ghanaians.



Chef Faila, as she has become widely known, has now extended the record she was aiming to set from 120 to 240 hours, according to reports, to enable her to beat a potential new record of 144 hours.



The chef usually beams with smiles and gestures signs of appreciation when Ghanaians including celebrities and other personalities show up at the venue for the cook-a-thon attempt, the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, to encourage her to give her best to attain the feat.



But she could not hold her emotions when the former first lady, Lordina Mahama, the wife of former President John Dramani Mahama, showed up to support her.



Chef Faila burst into tears as Lordina Mahama entered her kitchen at the Modern City Hotel, on Saturday, January 6, 2024.



Viral videos of the encounter showed Abdul Razak kneeling and crying as she engaged in a tense hug with the former first lady.



Lordina raised up Failatu and started wiping off her tears. She could be seen in the video giving some words of encouragement to the chef, who was in a sombre mode.



First Lady Lordina Mahama was the one who donated the Jordin cookware, which the chef is using in her attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest solo cooking session by an individual.



She also burst into tears when the Chief of Staff Akosua Osei-Frema Opare, entered her kitchen on Friday, January 5, 2024.



Watch the moment Lordina met Chef Faila in her kitchen in the video below:





The emotional moment when the former First Lady Lordina Mahama @MrsMahama payed Faila a visit. This is really touching #FAILACOOKATHON pic.twitter.com/RqyoxP3zux — Berry ☯︎ (@fanti_boy) January 6, 2024

