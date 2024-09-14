Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 8 – Luxury Leather Bag Haul with KieKie: Crocodile, Ostrich, Snake - Shop Exotic Fashion In Lagos

Fashion of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Catch the Best Exotic Leather Bags Shopping in Lagos with Kiekie!



Join KieKie as she takes you on a stylish journey through a luxury leather store in Lagos.



Discover the finest crocodile, ostrich, and snake leather bags that perfectly blend function and fashion.







Watch as Kiekie showcases the best picks and gives



her honest thoughts on these exotic pieces.



“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.



KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds.



From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location.



The series captures her candid reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle.



Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.



Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town.



Don’t forget to let our Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media's YouTube channel.



Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.



You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant retail landscape!



Weekly episodes are also available in French



