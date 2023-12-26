Watch how Afua Asantewaa reacted when she saw Delay at sing-a-thon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady who is set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon could not hide her joy when she saw media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.



The controversial television presenter was at the sing-a-thon grounds on the evening of December 25, 2023, to support Afua Asantewaa.



A video sighted by GhanaWeb and shared by Pulse Ghana on Facebook captured the reactions of Afua Asantewaa who expressed joy when she saw Delay, and Delay reciprocated the gesture.



Report has it that, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Delay are close friends, and that explains the reactions on the longest sing-a-thon breaker’s face when she saw her.



Meanwhile, other prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and showbiz personalities Cina Soul, Efya, Kwabena Kwabena, Afronitaaa, Nana Ama McBrown, Piesie Esther, Dancegod Llyod, Akuapem Poloo among others have been to the event to support Asantewaa.



