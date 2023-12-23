Watch moment Stonebwoy cried during an interview

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, has been captured in a video shedding tears while in an interview on Star Chat.



The video shared by GhOne on their Instagram page saw the Dancehall artiste cry as he remembered watching a movie that broke him down a few days after his mother passed on.



On July 29, 2015, news flooded social media as it was reported that the Dancehall and Reggae artiste had lost his mother.



In an interview with radio presenter, Bola Ray on Star Chat, Stonebwoy was asked if he had ever cried or broken down on stage.



His response to the question reminded him of the day he watched the movie “Blood Vessel” that made him cry.



In his words, the said movie was synonymous with his hustle before his name became a household one in Ghana.



“I watched a movie two days ago and it struck me. The guy went to hustle on a ship and after struggling to earn something, he returned home to see his mother sleeping. It teared me up. The title of the movie is Blood Vessel. It had just come out”, he said while crying.



Stonebwoy explained that he struggled to make his mother proud but that dream couldn’t become a reality.



“We hit the road because we want to make mama proud. It is important to cry because you can’t forget your roots. If I had to step out to become someone better at all, it was because of my mother. I needed to go and change the story. So those moments made me cry and that was a few days ago”, he said.



