Wayoosi admits former mastery of alcohol consumption

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actor Wayoosi, real name Joseph Osei, has disclosed his past prowess in alcohol consumption, admitting to a period when he considered himself a master of the practice.



He revealed that he would even stash alcoholic drinks by the roadside during fitness outings with friends or colleagues.



Wayoosi's life took a serious turn in 2016 when he faced kidney problems, necessitating surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. He linked his kidney issues directly to his earlier excessive alcohol consumption during his youth.



In an interview with Ambassador TV, Wayoosi confessed, "There was no alcoholic beverage I couldn't handle back then.



I was adept at concealing my consumption; even during exercise sessions with friends, I would hide drinks by the roadside."