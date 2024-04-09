Wayoosi criticizes rising cost of living in Ghana, blames politicians

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has spoken out about the increasing hardship in Ghana, noting a significant rise in the cost of living.



In an interview with ZionFelix, Wayoosi pointed fingers at politicians for the current situation, lamenting the stark disparity between their campaign promises and actual delivery once in power.



Wayoosi referenced a previous complaint made by now-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding the cost of Kenkey during former President John Dramani Mahama's tenure. He noted that despite Nana Addo's dissatisfaction at the time, the situation has deteriorated further under his own leadership.



During Nana Addo's complaint period, a ball of Kenkey was priced at GH₵1, but according to Wayoosi, the cost has now soared to between GH₵100 and GH₵300 for satisfaction when purchasing Kenkey and fufu in Kumasi.



Furthermore, Wayoosi highlighted concerns over the skyrocketing price of fuel in Ghana. He recalled Nana Addo's promise to reduce fuel costs when he initially voiced this grievance during Mahama's presidency, implying disappointment at the unfulfilled commitment amidst current economic challenges.