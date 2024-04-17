Wayoosi's wife condemns death rumors of husband

Movies of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evelyn Owusu, the wife of Kumawood Actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has spoken out against persistent rumors circulating about her husband's death.



Wayoosi, who has been battling health issues since undergoing kidney surgery in 2016, has faced ongoing rumors about his demise.



In an interview with AMBASSADOR TV as reported by MyNewsGh.com, Evelyn Owusu (Adepa Ella) emphasized that despite Wayoosi's health challenges, he is currently in good spirits and stronger than ever.



"I am deeply disturbed and distracted by the rumors of my husband's death. It's disheartening and unfair for people to spread false news about him," she expressed to Osei Kwadwo.



Reflecting on the difficult times during Wayoosi's hospitalization, she shared, "I almost lost hope when Wayoosi was on the hospital bed, but his faith and good heart inspired me to provide unwavering support. Despite my tears and fears, I believed in the miracle-working power of God."



She added, "Some individuals who wished ill upon Wayoosi are no longer here, but he continues to thrive. Their negativity will ultimately rebound on them because we serve a living God."



Evelyn Owusu's remarks highlight the resilience and faith that have sustained Wayoosi and his family through challenging times, urging against spreading harmful rumors and affirming their trust in divine protection.