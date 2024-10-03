Ways To Use Mirrors In Your Home

LifeStyle of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Mirrors serve multiple purposes in interior design. They create a statement and focal point, amplify light by reflecting natural sources, and maximize views by enhancing window sightlines. Additionally, mirrors can give the illusion of a larger space, especially in narrow areas. They also add texture, whether through decorative frames or by reflecting textured elements within the room, such as furniture or soft furnishings. Overall, strategically placing mirrors can enhance the aesthetic and spatial dynamics of any space.



