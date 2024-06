We don’t need Grammy Africa version – M3nsa

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Renowned Ghanaian musician M3nsa criticized the Grammy Awards' expansion into Africa, arguing that global recognition already exists for African music.



He believes creating an African Grammy segregates artists and isn't necessary if African music competes equally worldwide.



Speaking to Francis Abban, M3nsa emphasized unity in global music events, cautioning against divisions that could marginalize African artists.



Meanwhile, Ghana's exclusion from hosting the Grammy Africa Awards due to unmet requirements is seen as a missed opportunity for cultural and economic benefits.



Despite his accolades, M3nsa prioritizes artistic integrity over awards, preparing to release his EP 'FOLAH' addressing societal issues beyond conventional themes.