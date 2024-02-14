We failed to preserve hiplife for the young generation - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, recently shared his reflections on the evolution of the Hiplife genre.



He acknowledged the failure of individuals like himself to preserve its essence for the younger generation in the country.



Okyeame admitted that the Hiplife genre is suffering due to some measures exhibited by its predecessors. He emphasised that the genre's predecessors did not invest in attracting the young generation to carry the torch forward, thus endangering its continuity.



"I think that for every genre to be able to stay alive, there must be a group of young people who are interested in carrying the torch to the next young generation and for hiplife we don’t have that," Okyeame Kwame said during his discussion with Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



"People like myself have failed the young generation completely, because when I took on the mantle of hiplife in 1996, the last thing I knew was anthropology, sociology, or marketing. I didn’t know I was supposed to carry this thing upfront and give it to someone else," he added.



Watch Okyeame Kwame speak on the issue in the video below:



