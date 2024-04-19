We form association for everything in this country nowadays - Shatta Wale shades GSPD

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Self-proclaimed Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has rejected calls from the Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) to apologize for his offensive remarks targeting fellow artist Stonebwoy's disability.



The controversy ignited when Shatta responded to rumors suggesting Stonebwoy declined to perform alongside him at the 3Music Sallahfest on April 12, 2024. Venting on Facebook, Shatta hurled insults at Stonebwoy, including mockery of his disability.



Expressing disappointment, the GSPD issued a statement on April 15, condemning Shatta's behavior and emphasizing that someone of his public stature should exhibit more decorum.



In their statement, the GSPD instructed Shatta Wale to retract his remarks, apologize to all individuals with disabilities, and remove the offensive video from social media platforms, citing legal repercussions under the Disability Act 715.



Despite the society's ultimatum for an apology within seven days, Shatta Wale responded defiantly in another Facebook Live video, dismissing their demands.



The 'Ayoo' hitmaker launched a scathing attack on the association, cautioning them against provocation. He questioned the purpose behind such groups in Ghana, insinuating their ineffectiveness.



In a heated rant, Shatta Wale expressed incredulity at the proliferation of associations for every conceivable issue, including those like an "association of unemployed people" paying dues. He labeled this trend as foolish and challenged the legitimacy of these organizations.



