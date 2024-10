Movies of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu commented on Idris Elba's potential casting as Okonkwo in the adaptation of "Things Fall Apart."



While recognizing Elba's talent, Udokwu stressed the need for Nigerian actors in culturally significant roles, advocating for local talent over international stars.



He also supports collaborations between Nollywood and global film industries.