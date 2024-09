Television of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: 3news

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, leader of the New Force Movement, advocates for protecting and empowering Ghanaian content creators.



He plans to establish a world-class studio in Ghana and improve Intellectual Property (IP) rights and royalty collection to support the creative sector, as part of his '12 pillars of economic freedom.'