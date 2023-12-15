We need to value our own music - Samini

Entertainment of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dancehall musician Samini has thrown his support behind the "Play Ghana" initiative.



According to him, such an initiative is "long overdue,” as there is a need for a deliberate and strategic approach to promoting Ghanaian music on local platforms.



Samini said this during a recent stakeholder engagement organised by the Ministry of Information, which aimed to gather insights from creatives and other players in the creative space for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.



Samini pointed out that the time has come for a unified effort to prioritise homegrown talents.



Drawing attention to the impact of foreign music dominating local airwaves, Samini expressed concern about the cultural implications.



He urged for a shift in the current trend of foreign music filling Ghanaian airways, pointing out that when artistes travel to other countries, they experience a strict adherence to local music.



"We've always been advocating the fact that we need to hear more of our own music when we are in our own territory, because that's what we see when we go to other territories. If you go to Kenya, for instance, you hear strictly East African music,” he said.



Acknowledging the unavoidable influence of Nigerian music, Samini clarified that the aim is not to compete but to strategically position Ghanaian music.



He cited the importance of the "Beyond the Return" initiative and called for an effort to sell Ghanaian music to diasporans who visit Ghana.



“We have the Nigerian invasion, which is inevitable, which is not the competition here. That's not the complaint here. That's not the target here.



"What we are talking about is that, especially for the fact that we have, beyond the return, which has become like an asset to Ghana, should anybody travel here and listen to 70% foreign music and 30% Ghanaian music, then what music have we sold to those who returned? If we value the people coming in and the influx of the masses coming in, then let's feed them our own,” he said.



Samini stated the impact of constant exposure to foreign music on the preferences of the local audience and stressed the need for a deliberate and consistent approach to reshape the musical landscape in Ghana.



“If you play foreign music to Ghanaians every time, that's what they are on and that's what they play. So when you go and check Apple Music's top hundred Ghanaian songs, you see foreign music, but that's what they hear on their radio and that's what they vibe to. So that's what rings in their heads.



“So when they want to play something, they want to play their favourite, so they go and play that. And you can't blame such an individual because they've been indoctrinated, if I'm using the right word. So if we want to do this, it has to be strategic and deliberate,” he said.



ID/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.