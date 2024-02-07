We paid over GHC70,000 for the Accra Sports Stadium - Stonebwoy's manager eveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chief Abiola, the manager of Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy, has revealed that Stonebwoy paid well over GH₵70,000 to the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the Accra Sports Stadium to host his 5th Dimension Concert on December 22, 2023.



This contradicts the NSA's Director General, Peter Twumasi's statement to the Public Accounts Committee, where he affirmed the GH₵70,000 payment.



In an interview on Hitz FM, Chief Abiola clarified the situation, stating, "I can tell you for a fact that yes we paid more than GH₵70,000 for the stadium."



He emphasised that the matter involves contractual details and expressed reluctance to disclose further information publicly.



The discrepancy raises concerns about the transparency of the transaction and hints at potential discrepancies in the NSA's financial records. This revelation comes amid criticism of Peter Twumasi's management of the country's stadiums, particularly renting out the Accra Sports Stadium for non-sporting events like concerts in December 2023.



During his defense before the Public Accounts Committee, Twumasi explained the decision to rent out the stadium for non-sporting events, stating, "the revenue for it should be able to recover entirely everything."