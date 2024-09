Entertainment of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Wanderlust Ghana, a group of adventurous thrill-seekers, will start a 30,000-kilometer journey on September 30, 2024, spanning 30 countries over three months.



Their 2023 trip covered 10,000 kilometers from Accra to London.



They face challenges like occasional food shortages and plan to travel with six members in three vehicles for safety.