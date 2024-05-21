You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 21Article 1940633

We will preach to you at funerals if you refuse to come to church - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Controversial Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Kofi Oduro, sparked online uproar with recent remarks.

During a funeral sermon, Prophet Oduro's humorous quip ignited social media discussions.

Addressing attendees, he took aim at Christians shunning church attendance.

Prophet Oduro asserted that many present had sworn off church attendance.

He vowed that if encountering such individuals at funerals, he'd forego preaching there and instead deliver direct messages.

He insisted that divine words meant for them in church awaited at funeral gatherings.


