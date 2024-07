Music of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

2Lock, formerly known as Nana Fynn, believes the human voice improves with age, unlike skin.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, he emphasized the importance of continuous vocal use and dismissed the idea that drugs enhance singing ability.



He debunked myths about singer diets, advocating for vocal care through proper hydration and warm-ups.