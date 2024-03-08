Wendy Shay addresses gender disparity and sexual demands faced by female musicians in Ghana's music industry

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has shed light on the challenges female musicians encounter in the music industry, citing instances where male artistes demand sexual favors in exchange for featuring requests.



During an interview on TV3’s special edition of International Women’s Day, Wendy Shay underscored the hurdles faced by women in the music business, particularly when seeking collaborations with male counterparts.



She emphasized the prevalent gender disparity within the industry, pointing out the rejection female musicians often encounter when approaching male artists for collaborations.



"This is a male dominated industry where women are mostly overlooked. There is this rejection on the path of women. We actually get rejection from our male counterparts when we really want to have a featuring," Wendy Shay expressed.



Highlighting the disparity, she noted that while male artists readily collaborate with lesser-known male talents, established female artists encounter resistance and, at times, demands for sexual favors.



"You see them feature a normal male upcoming artiste but an established female artiste would like to have a feature from another male artiste and they want to be sexual so these are some of the things that women face and have to go through in the industry," she elaborated.



In her commitment to uplifting emerging female artists, Wendy Shay affirmed, "I use my platform to push and encourage them. Post their videos and all. I wish I could do more which I would financially."



Encouraging women in the industry, the 'African Money' crooner advised them to focus on developing their talents and enhancing their value.



