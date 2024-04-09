Wendy Shay affirms dedication to hard work and integrity

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has reiterated her dedication to hard work and staying clear of controversies in her career.



During a recent social media live session, she proudly showcased her achievements, attributing her success solely to her talent and relentless efforts.



Wendy Shay emphasized that unlike some peers in the music industry, her career has remained free of controversy.



She highlighted the smooth path of her journey to success, devoid of any blemishes or scandals.



Speaking on the challenges faced by women in music, Wendy Shay expressed her determination to excel and take a leading role in the industry.



Challenging any individual, irrespective of wealth or questionable affiliations, she dared them to publicly claim any unethical conduct on her part for financial gain.



"I challenge any man, wealthy or associated with dubious activities, to come forward and assert that I compromised my integrity for money. I earn my accolades through hard work and honesty," Wendy Shay confidently declared.



Additionally, Wendy Shay clarified her stance on materialism, stating firmly that she values integrity over material possessions.



"I am not materialistic but rather down to earth," Wendy Shay emphasized.





“I dare any rich man to come out and say they’ve had $ex with me for money”. Wendy Shay. This is touching aww. Don’t mind them shaygeng???? #HenryFitz Lapaz #serwaaAmihere #knacking Moesha Safaree John Dumelo pic.twitter.com/KiHoEi3Bqc