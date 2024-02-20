Wendy Shay celebrates birthday with donation to Korle Bu pediatric surgery unit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay marked her birthday on Tuesday, February 20, with a touching act of kindness.



Through Shay Foundation, she made a significant contribution to the Korle Bu Pediatric Surgery Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Wendy Shay donated essential items including baby pots and a digital baby scale to support the Pediatric surgery unit.



Expressing her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to give back to her place of birth, Wendy Shay said, "I’m actually very happy and honored to be here today, today is my birthday and I was born here in Korle-bu and so I thought of giving back to where I was born and the Shay Foundation, we came here to donate baby pots, digital baby scale and some other essential items to the Pediatric surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. We are not only donating stuff or items but we are also paying off and discharging mothers who gave birth on my birthday."



Her heartfelt gesture goes beyond material contributions, as she also covered the medical bills and facilitated the discharge of mothers who welcomed newborns on her special day.



