Wendy Shay pays tribute to KK kabobo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wendy Shay has expressed her profound grief following the demise of the legendary Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly known as KK Kabobo, aged 64.



KK Kabobo, who battled liver disease, passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Facility on Thursday, March 14, 2024, despite receiving medical treatment and financial assistance.



During his illness, Kabobo received visits from various well-wishers, including former President John Dramani Mahama and Wendy Shay herself, who contributed 10,000 Ghanaian cedis towards his healthcare.



Reacting to the news of Kabobo's passing, Wendy Shay took to social media to express her sorrow, stating, "The passing of legendary Highlife musician KK Kabobo breaks my heart... After visiting him, I was so hopeful for his recovery, but I woke up to this devastating news today. My condolences to his family. May he find eternal peace."