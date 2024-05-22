Wendy Shay's resilience and digital presence could sustain her beyond Rufftown - Heavy D

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Heavy D has expressed confidence in Wendy Shay's ability to thrive independently, citing her resilience and digital influence.



Attributing Wendy Shay's strength to her endurance of criticism and challenges, Heavy D emphasized her thick skin, which he believes will serve her well in any situation.



While acknowledging the potential challenges of parting ways with a longstanding management team, Heavy D noted that with determination, artists can overcome setbacks and regain momentum.



Highlighting the impact of digital platforms, Heavy D emphasized Wendy Shay's substantial social media following, indicating that her popularity is not solely dependent on a record label.



Heavy D underscored the importance of versatility for artists, urging them to be adaptable and capable of reinventing themselves when necessary.



Addressing Wendy Shay's rumored departure from Rufftown Records, Heavy D advised her to ensure a respectful and amicable separation to maintain goodwill and support in her career.