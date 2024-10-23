What Is Okra Water And Is It Good For Your Health?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: theguardian.com

Okra water, made by steeping raw okra in water, has gained popularity online for its supposed benefits, including improved digestion, blood sugar regulation, and enhanced fertility. Rich in soluble fiber, okra forms a gel-like substance when soaked, which may aid digestion. At the same time, okra contains nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, and folate, but only a fraction transfers into the water. Claims about its benefits for childbirth or vaginal lubrication are largely unproven, and experts recommend other methods for these concerns. The trend has roots in African cultures but has been amplified recently through social media.



