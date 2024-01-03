What Maame Yeboah Asiedu said on Delay's show about her now ex-husband

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

A video showing popular Ghanaian media personality and marriage counsellor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, talking about how she does not see divorce as an option has surfaced.



She had been married for 19 years to Mr Afriyie and they had three children together.



However, barely a year after going their separate ways, Maame Yeboah re-married.



The development has led to some Ghanaians alleging that Maame Yeboah divorced her husband to marry a new man from abroad to be able to get access to a US green card.



In light of that, a video from 2020 showing what Maame Yeboah Asiedu had said about her marriage during an interview with Delay has surfaced online.



Maame Yeboah claimed that she does not believe in divorcing one’s partner over slight issues and advised people to work on their marriages instead of dissolution. Shen further claimed that divorce can only be considered if all other avenues had been considered.



“I don't believe in divorce, I believe in working out marriages, God has his reasons for putting you in the marriage. Because come what may, you should be able to work at it.



“Divorce is not an option for me, that is why I always advise people to marry the right people. But if the marriage deteriorates to a point that they can't go further then they can understand,” he said.



Maame Yeboah further said that marriages should be unions between mature individuals and should be embarked upon with the right mindset.



"Marriage is for the mature mind. You shouldn’t go into marriage with the mindset that you are a star or a better person than your partner. You will get it all wrong. You are marrying your husband as a normal person and he is marrying you as a normal person.



"Marriage is about one’s mindset, if you have the mindset that you are going in to test the waters, it won’t end well.



Meanwhile, Maame Yeboah recently came out to explain why she divorced her previous husband and got married again within a year.



According to her, her husband, Mr Afriyie had filed for divorce in court, and she had no choice but to accept it. She denied being a hypocrite, saying that she was not the one who wanted to end the marriage. She further added that she is the only woman who has married after divorcing in just a year.



