LifeStyle of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Smartphones can overheat during tasks like charging, gaming, or syncing. To prevent this, keep your device between 32-95°F (0-35°C). If it overheats, remove it from heat sources, power it down to cool, check that you're using a reputable charger, and force-close demanding apps. These steps can help protect your phone from heat-related issues.