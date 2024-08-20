What is Parboile Rice And It's Benefits

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: www.pragatiedible.com

Parboiled rice is a partially cooked rice popular in Asian and African cultures, now embraced globally. It's made by soaking, steaming, and drying rice while still in its husk, resulting in a fluffier, less sticky texture. Parboiled rice is lower in calories, rich in calcium and iron, and beneficial for diabetics due to its lower impact on blood sugar levels. It also improves gut health by promoting beneficial gut bacteria. Studies show that parboiled rice can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Pragati Edible supplies high-quality certified parboiled rice to various countries, including Singapore, UAE, and Europe.



