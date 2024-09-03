When is the best age for marriage?

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

In recent times with questions about the right time of marriage "In a recent interview with Bola Ray, our screen Goddess Nana Ama McBrown shared her perspective on the right time to marry. She mentioned, "I will always tell people that if I were young again, I would start thinking about marriage after 35 years. And if I were to



Read full articlebe young man, I would think about marriage after 40 years or probably 45." This statement sparked a lot of controversy about the actual right time to get married."right to marry,



Determining the right time to marry is a deeply personal decision influenced by a variety of factors including emotional readiness, financial stability, and personal goals. While societal expectations and cultural norms often provide benchmarks, the ideal timing for marriage varies widely among individuals. By analyzing trends in marriage ages, economic pressures, and the impact of financial stability, Whether you're contemplating marriage now or in the future, understanding these factors can help you make an informed and confident decision.It is important for a man to be financially stable before getting married. However, the earlier a man gets married, the better for him. For women, it is even more critical because of the biological clock that makes it hard or impossible for women to have children at certain ages.



Therefore, if a man is financially stable at 30, let him marry. There is no need believing that it is better to enjoy one’s youth and freedom to the maximum. For a woman, between 25 and 30 is a great period to marry, all things being equal. There is enormous energy in men and women in their 30s and early 40s to raise children and build a home. It is also exciting when one is taking the steps of life with one’s age mates: changing diapers with one’s age mates; doing school run with one’s age mates; building a house with one’s age mates, etc. By the time one is between 55 and 60 and retired, and the children are through with university education, it is awesome. It offers one the opportunity to enjoy one’s retirement age with less stress.



