‘Where is the sense in this?’ – Blakk Rasta criticises authorities for burning of marijuana

Reggae musician and radio host Blakk Rasta has criticized the government's decision to burn confiscated marijuana, cocaine, and other illegal narcotics at Osu Beach.

Speaking on 3FM's "Urban Blend," he questioned the rationale behind the move, suggesting that the drugs could have been processed and sold for revenue instead.

Blakk Rasta pointed out that many countries have legalized marijuana and use other substances in medicinal applications.

He also criticized the choice of the beach as the burning site, questioning why an incinerator wasn't used instead.

