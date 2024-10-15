You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 15Article 1993946

Which African Countries Have the Most Cars On The Road?

Africa’s used car import market is rapidly expanding, with Japanese brands like Toyota dominating. The top African countries in car-to-population ratio include Liberia (1 car for every 3.9 people), South Africa, Tunisia, and Morocco. Nigeria, despite its poor infrastructure, is the largest car buyer, while South Africa boasts the highest cars per capita. Egypt leads North Africa, followed by Morocco. Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania are emerging markets. Vehicles suited for Africa’s rough terrain are crucial, and countries like Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia are key hubs for used car imports.

