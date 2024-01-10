Why Afua Asantewaa was appointed as the tourism ambassador for Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has explained the reasons that accounted for the appointment of the Ghanaian seeking to break the sing-a-thon record, Afua Asantewaa, as the tourism ambassador for Ghana.



According to him, Afua Asantewaa’s participation in the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has made her gain international recognition which makes her the perfect fit for the role.



He also noted that his outfit is leveraging Afua Asantewaa’s personality to sell Ghana to the international world and project rich cultural values in Ghanaian society for its growth.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi said that Afua Asantewaa’s role as tourism ambassador for the nation will help improve the fortunes of the country at the global level.



“Already she has put the spotlight on Ghana. So it gives her enough responsibility to work with us closely to project the country more and market the country domestically and internationally. That is why we had to appoint her as a tourism ambassador. Because this is a great fit which goes to the advantage of the country, that global recognition.



"We can't take it for granted, and then also you look at the international fever that comes with it. We are leveraging, of course, it is very important to leverage on the personality of Afua [Asantewaa]," he said.



Afua Asantewaa’s appointment as the tourism ambassador for Ghana was met with excitement by the general public following her sing-a-thon attempt.



She completed her sing-a-thon in five days after clocking 126 hours, which surpasses the 105 existing record.



The Guinness World Record Team is yet to scrutinise the performance and affirm if indeed Afua Asantewaa was able to break the record.



