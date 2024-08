LifeStyle of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: britannica.com

The small pocket on jeans, designed by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis in 1873, was originally intended to hold a pocket watch. By the 1890s, this feature became common in jeans targeted at workers like carpenters and miners. Today, the pocket remains a nostalgic design element, while rivets on jeans reinforce stress points to prevent ripping—a key innovation from Strauss and Davis's original patent.