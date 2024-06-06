Why I feel so excited to be part of the Ghana Music Awards again – Stonebwoy explains

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Stonebwoy, a renowned singer, expressed excitement about rejoining the Ghana Music Awards after a past ban was lifted.



In an interview, he emphasized the importance of the awards for Ghana's music industry and national pride.



Reflecting on his altercation with Shatta Wale in 2019, he stressed the unity and upliftment music brings to the country.



He sees participation in the awards as a means to promote Ghanaian music globally and create job opportunities.



Stonebwoy's perspective underscores the significance of supporting local initiatives for the advancement of the nation and its cultural heritage.