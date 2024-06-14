You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 14Article 1950503

Why I upload my movies on YouTube – Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri explained her move to YouTube in an interview with BBC Pidgin, citing a desire for creative freedom and a platform to share her stories.

Despite initial discouragement, she started uploading her films to express herself without production constraints.

Kadiri was inspired during a period of boredom while abroad and observed the potential of YouTube for film distribution.

Undeterred by skeptics, she emphasized the platform's lucrative opportunities for filmmakers.

With two million subscribers, Kadiri views YouTube as crucial to sustaining filmmakers and content creators economically, highlighting its significant role in the industry beyond creative expression.

