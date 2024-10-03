Why Is The New Generation Called “Gen Z?”

LifeStyle of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: wweek.com

Generational names like "Greatest Generation" and "baby boomers" emerged largely for cultural critique in the late 20th century. Before that, generations lacked formal labels. "Generation X" originated from Douglas Coupland's 1991 novel, influenced by punk culture, and led to "Generation Y" (millennials) and then "Generation Z." These names often arise organically, with no official source, reflecting societal attitudes rather than being predetermined at birth. So if "Gen Z" feels off, it’s likely just a temporary label in the evolving landscape of cultural naming.



