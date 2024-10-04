Why Women’s Underwear Have A Bow On Front

LifeStyle of Friday, 4 October 2024

The adorable bow on women’s underwear serves a practical purpose beyond aesthetics. It acts as a tactile indicator, helping wearers distinguish the front from the back, especially in low light. Historically, before elastic bands, underwear was secured with ribbons tied in the front for convenience, making it easier to dress in candlelight. While elastic has replaced ribbons today, the bow remains a charming nod to this dressing history, symbolizing how functional design can evolve into a fashion statement with lasting impact.



