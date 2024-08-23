You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 23Article 1972925

Why You Need To Clean Up After Sex

Dr. Akosua A.A. Addai, a medical doctor at Legon Hospital, has advised both men and women to clean up and urinate immediately after sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of contracting Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). Speaking on Joy Prime's morning show, Dr. Addai mentioned that irregular urination and neglecting to clean before and after sex are major causes of UTIs.

