Why You Should Use Shea Butter

LifeStyle of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: medicalnewstoday.com

Shea butter, derived from the shea tree nut, benefits both hair and skin due to its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. It is used in various products like hair treatments, anti-aging creams, and moisturizers. For skin, shea butter helps with aging, dry skin, eczema, scars, and acne, although it may clog pores for acne-prone skin. For hair, it reduces dry scalp and irritation but shea oil may be more effective. Shea butter is safe for most but those with latex allergies should be cautious. East African shea butter is softer and better for sensitive skin, while West African shea butter is richer in vitamin A and better for scars and wrinkles. Opt for unrefined shea butter, grades A to D, for the most benefits.



