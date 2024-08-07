Why do Muslim women wear a hijab?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: theconversation.com

Nazma Khan, a Bangladeshi immigrant, started World Hijab Day in 2013 to support religious freedom and solidarity. While the hijab is tied to Islamic teachings, its use varies and has historical roots predating Islam. Women wear it for diverse reasons, including religious devotion, identity assertion, and resistance to beauty standards. The hijab can symbolize national pride, as seen during anti-colonial movements, and challenge Islamophobia, particularly in Western contexts. Despite misconceptions of oppression, many hijab-wearing women, like Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad, demonstrate empowerment and challenge stereotypes.



