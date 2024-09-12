Why do women gain weight around the abdomen?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: /timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Abdominal weight gain refers to an increase in fat around the abdomen, manifesting as a noticeable expansion of the waistline or belly. This type of fat is categorized into two kinds: subcutaneous fat, which lies just beneath the skin, and visceral fat, which is deeper and surrounds internal organs. Abdominal weight gain in women is often due to hormonal changes, such as estrogen decline during menopause and increased cortisol levels from stress. Insulin resistance, poor diet, lack of exercise, and inadequate sleep also contribute. Managing this issue involves adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, practicing stress-reduction techniques like meditation or yoga, and ensuring adequate sleep. By addressing these factors, women can effectively reduce abdominal fat and enhance overall health and well-being.



