Why the vagina 'farts' during sex

The production of vaginal noises during intercourse, popularly known as ‘vagina farts’, or ‘queefing’, is very common.



The development, which women usually find embarrassing, stems from the collision of genitals and the slapping of vagina walls which causes ‘gassy’, snuffling sounds during sex.



Here’s why it happens



Lubrication



The collision, thrusting or rubbing of genitals with plenty of lubricating fluids, usually causes the ‘infamous’ vagina farts.



Air forced out of the vagina



Also, the sounds are related to air being forced out of the vagina during thrusting of the penis into the vaginal vault.



Usually, air gets trapped in the back of the vagina behind the penis during penetration.



As the penis thrusts deeper, the pressure builds up and vaginal ‘compliance’ reaches its peak, causing air to escape around the penis.



Excitement



Additionally, normal physiological changes in the vagina during intercourse cause this condition.



As excitement is achieved, there is swelling of the labia and the release of the external opening of the vaginal canal which causes this sound.



The vagina typically shortens and bulges, and as engorgement proceeds with excitement, the vaginal compliance is also reduced.



This creates an ideal environment for air to get trapped and subsequently forced out during penetration.



Change of position during sex



During position changes, the penis is often removed from the vagina and reinserted in the new position.



The more times the penis is completely removed from the vagina and reinserted, the more likely air will be trapped inside and forced out.



Also, when the position is changed, particularly after the woman is fully excited, the vagina has already undergone some physiologic changes.



Usually, there is already a significant amount of air present in the vagina vault and certain positions can create a greater tendency for the air to be released with the sound.







Research material: medscape.com, National Institute of Health



