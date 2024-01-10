Why these celebrities think Cheddar’s ‘The New Force’ movement could be shambolic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Following his unravelment as the 'Man in the Mask,' who for many months stirred controversy in the political space with his vibrant ‘The New Force' campaign, critics have questioned Cheddar’s true intentions of wanting to attain the highest seat of the land.



In this same steeze, some Ghanaian celebrities have also ‘counter-attacked’ his political agenda, which according to them reeks of fraud.



Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), recently established that by becoming the next president, he is the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and the African continent.



But these personalities think he is nothing short of a sham.



They have argued that beneath his ‘Angelic cloak’ lies a shambolic agenda, that could be worse than any of the leaders the country has ever had.



Afia Schwarzenegger



Shortly after Cheddar’s announcement, Afia Schwarzenegger strongly urged Ghanaians to tread with caution when dealing with him.



To buttress the extent to which she thinks Cheddar could be fraudulent, Afia has drawn parallels between him and Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the CEO of Menzgold Company Limited, whose operations faced difficulties, leaving customers in financial distress.



She likened Cheddar to NAM1, stating that they both have a similar blueprint which has an ‘attractive’ beginning but ends up catastrophic.



Afia Schwarzenegger cautioned Ghanaians not to fall for Cheddar's false promises of salvaging the country from its current challenges.





Nana Yaa Brefo, who is also skeptical about Cheddar’s agenda offered a word of caution to the youth, advising them to exercise extreme care in choosing the political movements, particularly Cheddars’ ‘New Force’.“What was Cheddar saying? We should be very vigilant, especially the youth. Don’t allow anyone to take you for a fool. It was Constitution Day, right? So, in everything, you should think very deeply before you decide to put yourself into anything. In anything, be it movements, foundations, charity revolutions or whatever, think twice before subscribing to it.“If you study US politics, you’d realize that the system is trying to push Donald Trump out, but at the same time, they’ve realized he has supporters so it’s becoming someway. Follow international politics and relate it to our own.”EB/BB