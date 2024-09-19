Why will a man be interested in marry two or three wives? - Newly wedded Akwaboah questions polygamy

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Akwaboah recently shared his views on polygamy during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM on September 18, 2024.



He questioned why any man would desire multiple wives, expressing surprise at the stress of managing one.



The musician challenged the notion that biblical patriarchs, like King Solomon, who had multiple wives, should be emulated.





He pointed out that Solomon’s pursuit of women led him into idolatry despite his divine wisdom.



Akwaboah cautioned young men to consider the often negative outcomes of such figures’ lives, rather than just their successes.



He criticized men for creating unnecessary pressure by adopting promiscuous lifestyles and expressed confusion over unfaithful men, despite having devoted and attractive wives.



As a newlywed, Akwaboah admitted he couldn’t promise personal faithfulness but stressed that marital infidelity, which can also be a female issue, leads to ruin.