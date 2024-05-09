Wicked Queen J accuses Wizla Finito of manipulation in relationship with ex-husband Natty Lee

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Denmark-based Ghanaian singer, Wicked Queen J, has recently come forward with allegations of deceit and manipulation against fellow musician Wizla Finito.



In a candid statement, Wicked Queen J revealed that Wizla Finito consistently spread falsehoods about her to her ex-husband, Natty Lee, and vice versa.



The accusations surfaced during a press conference held by Wicked Queen J, where she expressed her frustration over the alleged interference in her personal relationships.



She emphasized feeling betrayed by Wizla Finito's actions, citing the damaging impact they had on her marriage and reputation.



According to Wicked Queen J, the deception orchestrated by Wizla Finito has caused significant strain in her relationship with Natty Lee, ultimately leading to their separation.



She asserted that the continuous manipulation from Wizla Finito created an environment of mistrust and conflict between her and her ex-husband.



The unfolding controversy has sparked widespread interest within the music industry and among fans, with many eagerly awaiting further developments and clarifications from all parties involved.